ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – A juvenile suspect has been identified and charged with murder for the shooting death of a man in Adams last week.

17-year-old Angel Nieves was arraigned virtually in Northern Berkshire District Court Monday. Nieves is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 34-year-old Benjamin Martinez.

Nieves plead not guilty, and is being held without bail. He will be tried as an adult, despite his age.