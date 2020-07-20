Springfield woman facing trespassing, drug charges in Adams

ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield woman was arrested after trespassing behind Hoosac Valley Elementary School in Adams Friday night.

According to the Adams Police Department, officers saw the woman carrying a backpack behind the elementary school where there is a signed posted “No Trespassing 7:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m.” After an investigation, the woman was arrested on trespassing charges.

It was then discovered the woman was currently on probation for drug charges and had a long history of drug possession and drug distribution charges.

Officers said the woman openly admitted she had several bundles of suspected heroin on her which was found in her backpack. She was booked at the Adam’s Police Department and released with the promise to appear in Northern Berkshire District Court on the following charges:

  • Trespassing
  • Possession of Class A Drug (Heroin), Subsequent Offense
  • Possession of Class E Drug (Illegal Prescription Medication)

