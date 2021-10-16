State and local police looking for missing woman

ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) — State and local officials are looking for a missing woman, in a state of altered mental status.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, 77-year-old Paula Kelsey was last seen in the area of Richmond Hill Road in Cheshire, Massachusetts, on Friday, October 15 around 7:30 a.m.

Massachusetts State Police

At that time she was wearing a black or red shirt, black and white leggings, and white shoes. Her hair is dyed red. In addition to local and state police departments, the Berkshire Mountain Search and Rescue team are also involved in the search for Paula Kelsey.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Adams Police Department at (413) 743-1212 ext. 0