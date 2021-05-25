State audit of Berkshire County Arc finds improper spending of state funds

BOSTON (WWLP) – An audit of a Pittsfield non-profit has found more than $777,000 in unallowable expenses.

Berkshire County Arc, Inc. (BCArc) is a nonprofit human service agency founded in 1959 that serves children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and individuals who need assistance with daily living.

The Massachusetts Office of the State Auditor examiners investigated the period of July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2019, and found $777,844 that was spent improperly including expenses made on 48 credit cards that were unallowable under state regulations, and that some of the inappropriate spending came at the direction of those in management positions.

The audit found BCArc charged $651,540 in unallowable expenses against its state contracts for maintenance expenses, bookkeeping, and capital improvements made to buildings owned by an affiliated organization called Berkshire Omega. Berkshire Omega operates exclusively for the benefit of BCArc, and its board of directors has five members who were appointed by BCArc’s board. Under state regulations, this type of spending is unallowable because the costs are non-program related and do not directly benefit the nonprofit’s clients.

Additionally, BCArc employees used organization credit cards to pay for $124,247 in expenses that were non-reimbursable under its state contracts because they were either not related to the nonprofit’s programs, were specifically prohibited by state regulations, or were inadequately documented. The audit found BCArc’s president and CEO used credit card reward travel miles earned by BCArc for his personal use which is inconsistent with state regulations and the organization’s own policy. Auditors discovered the president and CEO’s spouse, who was working as a consultant to BCArc, used or benefited from the organization’s credit cards for $2,057 in trips, meals and gifts for a BCArc conference. BCArc also charged its client funds accounts $43,192 in credit card purchases for which it did not have the required documentation.

As a result several recommendations have been made for corrections. BCArc’s board and those in management should establish monitoring procedures to hold employees accountable for spending and a system of oversight for credit card use to ensure spending is appropriate and documented. In its response, BCArc stated that its board of directors has made some revisions to the credit card use policy. The audit also recommends the organization end the practice of using state funds to pay for Berkshire Omega’s capital improvements and to work with the state on all unallowable costs that should be repaid.

In fiscal year 2019, BCArc received over $25 million in funding from state agencies including the Department of Developmental Services, the Rehabilitation Commission, and the Commission for the Blind.