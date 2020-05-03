State police investigate deadly motorcycle crash on Route 2 in Florida

FLORIDA, Mass (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that occurred Saturday afternoon in Florida.

According to the Massachusetts State Police Department, officers were called to Route 2 for a report of a motorcycle crash that resulted in the death of a 26-year-old woman from Clinton. State police say an investigation thus far indicates the woman was driving a 2009 Harley Davidson XL 883 motorcycle along Route 2 when she lost control after making a sharp curve.

State police also added the woman was ejected once the motorcycle struck a guardrail. She passed away in the area of the crash.

At this time, her identity will not be release as state police continue to investigate how she lost control.

