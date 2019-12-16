State police investigating 3 suspicious house fires in Mt.Washington

MOUNT WASHINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – State police are investigating multiple fires after three houses were found burning on West Road in Mount Washington Sunday morning.

Massachusetts Department of Fire Services Information Officer Jennifer Mieth told 22News, all three buildings were destroyed two of which were owned by the Department of Conservation and Recreation while the other was privately owned.

Mieth said the fires are being investigated as if they are connected and are considered suspicious.

Anyone with information about these fires should call the Arson Hotline at 1-800-682-9229 or the Berkshire Detective Unit at 413-499-1112.