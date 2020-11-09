State Police, Pittsfield PD looking for missing teenage girl

Pittsfield, Mass. (WWLP) – State Police and the Pittsfield Police Department are looking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

The teenager, 13-year-old Roos Bajanth, was last seen leaving her home on Columbus Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. She is being described as 5’5″, weighs 90 pounds, and believed to be wearing a brown winter jacket, a red shirt, and pajamas.

Bajanth was reported missing by State Police and Pittsfield police who say she may be with a man she met online.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is being asked to call 911 or Pittsfield Police at (413)-448-9700.