State Police search Monterey home, explosives found and removed

MONTEREY, Mass. (WWLP) – A search warrant on a Monterey home on Friday afternoon led to the discovery of dozens of explosive devices found.

According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, State Police were sent to a home on West Street for a search warrant focusing on illegal manufacturing and selling of homemade explosive powders. A concerned neighbor reported suspicious activity, prompting the search warrant.

Officers from the State Police Bomb Squad entered the home and found dozens of destructive devices and explosive materials. Officers were able to safely remove the explosives from the home.

A Monterey man is expected to face multiple charges on the illegal possession, manufacturing and sale of explosive devices.

State Police investigators say there is no threat to the public and they will continue to investigate.