ALFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 16-year-old girl has been reported missing in the Berkshire County town of Alford, according to State Police.

Nevaeh Mack was reported missing on the evening of Thursday, July 29 and has not been seen since. She is described as 5’6″ in height, weighs 105 pounds and was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, an orange or pink short-sleeved shirt and a black hooded sweatshirt with an American Eagle Outfitters insignia on the front.

Credit: Massachusetts State Police

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the State Police Barracks in Lee at 413-243-0600.