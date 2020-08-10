State Police searching for Pittsfield man missing for a week

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police is asking the public’s help in locating a missing Berkshire County man Monday.

State Police said they are trying to locate 57-year-old William Malloy of Pittsfield, who’s been missing for about a week. Malloy was last heard from on Sunday, August 2, and reported missing to the Pittsfield Police Department on Saturday, August 8.

Police say the 57-year-old failed to show up for a new job he was scheduled to begin last Monday and did not show up for a family visit in Upstate, New York, days after. On August 8, Police checked Malloy’s home and neither he nor his car was there.

According to State Police, his vehicle was located parked at a trailhead off Gould Road in Adams, near the Greylock Glenn part of the Mount Greylock State Reservation. A search of the area, conducted by State Police, Adams Police, and Department of Conservation and Recreation Park Rangers, on August 8, did not locate Malloy.

On Sunday, State Police troopers, Adams officers, DCR Rangers, and members of the Berkshire Search and Rescue Team for a second time thoroughly searched of the area, using State Police and local police K9 units. No sign of Malloy or additional evidence was found, State Police said.

Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to immediately call State Police (Cheshire Barracks) at (413) 743-4700 or 911.