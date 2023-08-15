CHESHIRE, Mass. (WWLP) – A motor vehicle stop conducted by state police Friday resulted in the seizure of an illegal firearm, ammunition, and fireworks.

The State Police Troopers from the Cheshire barracks conducted the stop, which occurred during the evening shift on Friday, August 11, and led to the recovery of an illegal firearm, ammunition, and fireworks.

Courtesy of Massachusetts State Police

As a result, the operator of the vehicle is facing several charges, including violations related to weapons, ammunition, and fireworks possession, according to state police. Additionally, the individual will also be charged with operating an unregistered vehicle and possessing an open container.

the successful operation was attributed to the collaboration of two Troopers, a Field Training Officer (FTO), and a recent graduate of the 88th Recruit Training Troop (RTT).