State Police troopers rescue canine found wandering on I-90 in Becket

BECKET, Mass. (WWLP) – State Police troopers were able to rescue a dog that was wandering in the breakdown lane of I-90 in Becket Friday afternoon.
The Massachusetts State Police said after a shift change around 2 p.m., two troopers assigned to the Lee Barracks received a report of a large older white furry canine in the breakdown lane at the 16-mile marker of I-90.
The troopers immediately arrived at the mile marker and a truck driver stopped to provide the troopers with a leash to help gain control of the canine dog, which police said was hot and tired.
The canine was quickly put on a leash, it did not have a collar. A 22News crew happened to be in the area when the dog was being rescued from the busy highway.
The dog was sent to members of the Washington Police Department, who brought the canine to an animal shelter in hopes its owner will be identified.