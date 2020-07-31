State Police troopers rescue canine found wandering on I-90 in Becket

BECKET, Mass. (WWLP) – State Police troopers were able to rescue a dog that was wandering in the breakdown lane of I-90 in Becket Friday afternoon.

The Massachusetts State Police said after a shift change around 2 p.m., two troopers assigned to the Lee Barracks received a report of a large older white furry canine in the breakdown lane at the 16-mile marker of I-90.

The troopers immediately arrived at the mile marker and a truck driver stopped to provide the troopers with a leash to help gain control of the canine dog, which police said was hot and tired.

The canine was quickly put on a leash, it did not have a collar. A 22News crew happened to be in the area when the dog was being rescued from the busy highway.



Photo: Massachusetts State Police

The dog was sent to members of the Washington Police Department, who brought the canine to an animal shelter in hopes its owner will be identified.