GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (State House News Service) – To prevent crashes at a busy junction in Great Barrington, state officials have installed what they say is the first “intersection conflict warning system” on a state highway in Massachusetts.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that the safety-minded infrastructure is up at the intersection of Route 7 and the driveway to Monument Mountain Regional High School in Great Barrington.

The system uses a radar sensor and two infrared sensors that trigger lights when traffic is approaching, activating flashing beacons on a mast arm and LED arrays on the “T” intersection sign as well as “STOP” and “YIELD” signs, according to MassDOT.

After a brief hold period, the lights deactivate. Design and contractor selection processed unfolded in 2022, but supply chain issues delayed the installation until March.

“The new system will help improve safety at this busy intersection and provide students attending high school in this area additional traffic guidance and support while driving to and from school,” said MassDOT Secretary and CEO Gina Fiandaca.