LENOX, Mass. (WWLP) – This year is the 85th Tanglewood Popular Artist series with several big names expected to be performing this year.

The concert series begins on Thursday, June 22 with an NPR new quiz program called “Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me!” Musical performances will be held at the Koussevitzky Music Shed. Artists performing this year include:

Friday, June 23 – Steve Miller Band with special guest Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers

Sunday, July 2 – Robert Plant and Alison Krauss with special guest JD McPherson

Monday, July 3, and Tuesday, July 4 – James Taylor

Thursday, August 24 – Train with special guest Parmalee

“Tanglewood has long been renowned as a classical music venue; but since the 1960s, the

Popular Artists Series has added to the breadth of musical offerings and the diversity of

audiences visiting the Boston Symphony Orchestra’s summer home base in the Berkshires,”

says Anthony Fogg, William I. Bernell Vice President, Artistic Planning. “Over the years, the

Koussevitzky Music Shed has welcomed artists such as The Who, Jefferson Airplane, Joni

Mitchell, Bob Dylan, Ella Fitzgerald, and Frank Sinatra; recent summers have included Sting,

Brandi Carlisle, Van Morrison, Sheryl Crow, Ringo Starr, Bonnie Raitt, and Earth Wind and Fire,

to name a few – and of course James Taylor’s annual performances have become a Tanglewood

tradition. We are very excited about this year’s line-up, which includes the Tanglewood debut

of Robert Plant and Alison Krauss.”

Tickets are available now through Saturday on tanglewood.org or by calling 888-266-1200. Tanglewood has been the summer home of the Boston Symphony Orchestra since 1937.