Stockbridge has been listed as one of the 50 Most Wonderful Winter Wonderland Towns in the U.S. by Trips To Discover.

STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Stockbridge becomes a New England village that is decorated with holiday wreaths and lights for the season on Friday.

There will be live performances, historic property tours, holiday markets, Winterlights, shops, and restaurants, as well as Santa being in attendance, according to The Berkshires. The first weekend, the town celebrated Norman Rockwell’s idyllic depiction of village life during the holiday season.

On Sunday, the town will reenact one of Norman Rockwell’s most famous holiday scenes, with the original painting hanging in the Norman Rockwall museum. Near the center of the street, a Christmas tree will be in the oversized window of once Rockwell’s second-floor studio. Roger the Jester and the Victorian Carolers will perform on one end of the street while there are horse-drawn rides, a Makers Market, Children’s crafts, and visits with Santa to take place on the other end of the street.

Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas began on Friday at 8:00 a.m. and will continue through Sunday till 5:00 p.m.