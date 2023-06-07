STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Stockbridge Police Department is appealing to the public for assistance in an ongoing investigation into a series of motor vehicle break-ins that occurred overnight from Tuesday, June 6 to Wednesday, June 7, between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m.

Stockbridge Police are particularly interested in gathering any relevant surveillance footage from street-facing security cameras or cameras covering parked cars during those hours.

Stockbridge PD are asking residents who have such camera systems in the following streets and neighborhoods to come forward and share any footage that may aid in the investigation:

Cherry Hill Road

Castle Hill Road

Glendale Road

Interlaken Road

Trask Lane

Willard Hill Road

Interlaken Cross Road

Mahkeenac Road (including Mahkeenac Heights, Mahkeenac Shores, and Mahkeenac Terrace)

Beachwood

Hawthorne Road

It is crucial to note that all the targeted vehicles were left unlocked during these incidents. The Stockbridge Police Department emphasizes the importance of ensuring that vehicles are properly secured by locking all doors.

Individuals who possess relevant footage or have any information regarding the incidents are encouraged to contact Sergeant Nichols via email at knichols@stockbridge-ma.gov or by calling the Stockbridge Police Department at (413) 298-4179.

The cooperation and assistance of the community are invaluable in helping law enforcement bring the culprits to justice and prevent future incidents.