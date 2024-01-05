Stockbridge Police have shared three recent incidents of vehicles illegally passing schools buses this week.

STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Berkshire County are asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle that nearly struck three kids crossing the street for a school bus.

Stockbridge police posted on social media a video captured by the school bus of the incident. Around 7:36 a.m. on Wednesday, the school bus was picking up kids near the area of South Street and Park Street. As the school bus stopped, a vehicle in the opposite side of traffic continued driving forward as three kids crossed the street.

Credit: Stockbridge Police

Stockbridge police say they have received a large increase in complaints about drivers illegally passing school buses while kids are going on and coming off the buses.

“The Stockbridge Police Department is committed to decreasing this dangerous behavior in town, and patrols have been directed to monitor bus routes during the morning and afternoon hours during the week,” stated the police department.

Also on Wednesday around 7:54 a.m., as a school bus stopped to pick up kids near the area of South Street and Maple Street, a pickup truck illegally passed by crossing over the double yellow middle lane.

On Tuesday, as a parent was waiting in front of a stopped school bus for their child on West Stockbridge Road, a vehicle in the opposite lane illegally passed the bus.

Credit: Stockbridge Police

If you can identify any of these vehicles in the videos above, you are asked to contact Stockbridge Police Sergeant Nichols at 413-298-4179.