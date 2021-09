PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews have been called to a structure fire on Linden Street in Pittsfield Tuesday night.

The Pittsfield Fire Department said crews and police officers are at 110 Linden Street for the fire. Road closures have been announced from Linden Street to Francis and Daniels avenues. It’s unknown if anyone was seriously hurt in the fire.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.

22News will continue to follow this developing story and bring you the latest when we learn more.