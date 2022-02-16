ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – A structure fire destroyed an Adams home Wednesday afternoon, and may have claimed the lives of several family dogs.

According to The Berkshire Eagle, Firefighters arrived on scene at the Hastings street home after 4:40 p.m. Flames could be seen shooting out from the first and second floor windows.

Adams police helped an elderly women out of the burning home. One dog was rescued while two or three remained trapped inside the home. The woman was taken to Berkshire Medical and her condition is considered non life-threatening.