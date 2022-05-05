PERU, Mass. (WWLP) – There’s growing support for an 80th-anniversary tribute this summer, to honor the victims involved in a C-53 plane crash in Berkshire county back in 1942.

Sixteen servicemen died when the plane struck Garnet Peak in Berkshire county’s Peru State park.

Agencies such as the Leeds VA Medical Center Outreach and the Holyoke Department of Veteran Services have gone on record supporting that special commemoration to take place during the weekend of August 13th and 14th.

The proposed event is seen as being similar to commemorating the loss of two dozens servicemen who perished aboard a B-17 super fortress at the end of World War Two.

The plane bringing them home was bound for Westover when it crashed at Mount Tom.

Over the years, many have attended services at the site of the crash, marked by a memorial plaque honoring the victims.