PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man is in custody for the fatal shooting of a 43-year-old man in Pittsfield Friday evening.

According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, Pittsfield Police arrested 42-year-old Desmond Phillip Friday evening for the murder of Teddy Cepeda.

Police received a 911 call at approximately 6:30 p.m. Friday and responded to Goodrich Street, where they found Cepeda with a gunshot wound. He was take to Berkshire Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. And anyone with information is asked to contact Pittsfield Police Detective Matos at (413)-48-9700.

Phillip will be arraigned on Monday.