PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man who police believe is homeless was arrested on a warrant charging him with one count of armed robbery on Thursday.

Pittsfield Police said officers arrested 32-year-old Luis Mallet shortly after 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Mallet is accused of an armed robbery at the Cumberland Farms convenience store located at 154 First Street in Pittsfield the early morning of November 17.

Mallet is not from the Pittsfield area, according to police.