Suspect wanted in Maine found hiding in cabin on pond after running from crash in Becket

BECKET, Mass. (WWLP) – A man wanted in Maine on several charges was found hiding in a cabin on a pond and arrested Tuesday evening after an hours-long search.

A single-motor vehicle crash in Becket led to the arrest of 30-year-old Diego Martinez of Sabattus, Maine, according to State Police. He is wanted on several extradition warrants for failure to appear in court on illegal drug and firearm charges, as well as for criminal motor vehicle offenses.

At 7 a.m. Tuesday, State Police in Lee and Westfield were called to the crash which occurred on the eastbound section of I-90 with reports of a man exiting the car and taking off on foot. Police determined the operator was Martinez after a brief investigation and a thorough search of the area was conducted.

Hours later, troopers received a tip that Martinez could be in the area of Goose Pond.



Massachusetts State Police

Troopers and a K9 team searched the area and spotted Martinez on the front porch of a cabin around 8:30 p.m. He was given the opportunity to surrender, which he did without incident.

Police did not say who the cabin he was found in belonged to.

Troopers transferred him by boat to a cruiser before taking him to the State-Police Lee Barracks for booking. Martinez was held without bail pending his arraignment at Great Barrington District Court.

He will be extradited to Maine afterwards to face charges there.

Members of the Massachusetts State Police K9 Unit, the State Police Air Wing, Massachusetts Environmental Police, Becket Police patrols along with a K9, and Lee Police all assisted in the search and arrest of Martinez.