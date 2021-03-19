Tanglewood announces summer season reopening schedule

LENOX, Mass. (WWLP) – Tanglewood has announced its concert summer season of live performances to reopen July 9 with six programs.

The announcement was made Friday in a news release stating that the performance and education programs are scheduled to take place from July 9 to August 16 with a reduction of 50% of their usual offerings.

Tanglewood, in the towns of Lenox and Stockbridge, is a very popular music venue and draws over 350,000 visitors annually. Tanglewood canceled its entire 2020 summer season of live performances due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The in-person performances will be announced on April 8 and will be limited to 80 minutes or less with no intermission. Safety protocols per state guidelines will include capacity restrictions and social distancing maintained.

Tickets will go on sale starting May 17 on their website or by calling 888-266-1200.