Tanglewood cancels summer season due to COVID-19 concerns

LENOX, Mass. (WWLP) – Tanglewood’s summer season has been canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement was made Friday afternoon in a news release sent to 22News. The performance and education programs were originally scheduled to take place from June 19 to August 27.

Tanglewood, in the towns of Lenox and Stockbridge, is a very popular music venue and draws over 350,000 visitors annually.

The news release states that the season will now take place through Tanglewood 2020 Online Festival, which is a digital series of audio and video streams. The digital series will include newly created content that will be recorded at Tanglewood’s Linde Center in June and July and will feature artists and programs of the originally announced season.

You can view free and paid audio and video’s starting July 1 and going until August on their website. Advance purchases of the digital series will be available on June 15.

The Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival that was supposed to take place this summer in Becket has also been canceled.