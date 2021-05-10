Tanglewood discusses health and safety protocols for upcoming events

LENOX, Mass. (WWLP) – The Boston Symphony Orchestra and Tanglewood will announce their Summer 2021 operating procedure in a virtual town hall from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday.

Here’s what we know so far about this summer at Tanglewood:

Performances will be limited to 80 minutes with no intermission.

Social distancing will be enforced.

25-percent capacity will be allowed and masks will be required.

All performances will be outdoors.

Boston Symphony ticket holders can use their BSO now account to access the livestream. Dr. Joseph G. Allen of 9Foundations will lead the Town Hall and will be joined with Tony Fogg, BSO Artistic Administrator and Director of Tanglewood, Evelyn Barnes, BSO Chief Financial Officer, and Amy Aldrich, Director of Patron Experience. It will be moderated by Sue Elliott, Tanglewood Learning Institute Director.

For concerts, Tanglewood will be spacing audience members apart and all extra buildings on the grounds will be closed during performances, excluding the bathrooms. Food and beverage orders can be placed on a new mobile ordering system for contactless delivery or pickup.