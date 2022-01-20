Tanglewood reopening full season lineup for summer

LENOX, Mass. (WWLP) – The season opening at Tanglewood will mark the first full season of concerts since 2019.

There will be eight weekends of concerts with Boston Symphony Orchestra. The season officially starts June 17 through September 4, but tickets will be on sale starting in March. This season also marks the grand reopening of Ozawa Hall for performances.

Tanglewood, in the towns of Lenox and Stockbridge, is a very popular music venue and draws over 350,000 visitors annually. Tanglewood canceled its entire 2020 summer season of live performances due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For a full list of performances and tickets, visit tanglewood.org.

In a news release sent to 22News, Tanglewood organizers say that specific health and safety guidelines for the performances will be clarified closer to the start of the season.