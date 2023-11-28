PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pittsfield police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 16-year-old boy.

According to the police, 16-year-old Jacob Burdick was reported missing and was last seen wearing a light gray hoodie, dark sweatpants, and white Crocs. He is described as 5’9″ tall and 128 pounds with long curly light brown hair and brown eyes.

Jacob Burdick (Pittsfield Police Department)

If you have seen Jacob or know of his whereabouts contact the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700.