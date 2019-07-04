Teen charged with operating to endanger after head-on collision in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver was taken to the hospital and a teenager is being held responsible after two cars crashed at a Pittsfield shopping center’s parking lot Wednesday night.

Pittsfield Police Lieutenant Jeffrey Bradford said officers and EMS were called to the entrance of the Allendale Shopping Center parking lot for a two-car head-on collision before 9 p.m.

The driver from one of the vehicles was taken by ambulance to Baystate Medical Center with minor injuries. A 17-year-old driving the vehicle involved is being charged with operating to endanger.

Both vehicles were towed.

The entrance of the parking lot was blocked while police investigated, it has since reopened.