Teen missing from Pittsfield could be in Springfield area

Berkshire County
Ny’Ajea Ventura (Courtesy: Pittsfield Police Department)

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pittsfield police are looking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old who was last seen in Pittsfield but might be in the Springfield area.

According to Pittsfield Police Department, 16-year-old Ny’Ajea Ventura is described as 4’9” and 102 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white tank top, a white and brown cardigan, maroon leggings and black slides.

If you have seen her or know her whereabouts you are asked to call Pittsfield police at 413-448-9700.

