Teenage campers, counselor from Camp Lenox find dead body in woods

Berkshire County

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:

BECKET, Mass. (NEWS10)- Three teenage campers and a counselor from Camp Lenox found human remains in a wooded area in Becket, Massachusetts. The finding was confirmed by the camp and the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office Friday afternoon.

Camp Lenox said three 16-year-olds and a camp counselor found the remains in an area located outside of the camp property. The remains indicated the death occurred “quite a while ago,” and said the finding was reported to the police.

Andrew McKeever, Director of Communications at the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, confirmed the body was “in a state of decomposition.”

McKeever said the State Police Detective Unit is investigating the death. The body was taken into custody by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

No other information is available at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Donate Today