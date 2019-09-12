Tenant, landlord taken to hospital after apartment fire in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people are being treated for smoke inhalation after an apartment fire on Wellington Avenue early Wednesday afternoon.

Pittsfield Deputy Fire Chief Neil Myers told 22News crews were called to 64 Wellington Ave. for reports of heavy smoke coming from a second-floor apartment with residents still inside just after 12 p.m.

Deputy Fire Chief Myers said when crews arrived, the residents had already escaped the burning apartment and smoke could be seen coming out of windows on the second floor of a three-family home.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire, which caused damage to the living room carpet but did not spread into the structure. Investigators determined the cause to be improper disposal of smoking materials.

A tenant and landlord were both taken to Baystate Medical Center by ambulance to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The resident of the second-floor apartment will not be able to return home.