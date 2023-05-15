PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pittsfield has partnered with CMRK Inc. to launch two new valuable services to Pittsfield.

According to a news release from the City of Pittsfield, CMRK Inc. is a leader in textile recycling and has partnered with Pittsfield to launch a new initiative that is aimed at diverting textiles from the waste stream in observance of the textile waste ban in Massachusetts. The two new available services are textile drop-off boxes and free curbside pickup service.

City of Pittsfield

“We are excited to collaborate with CMRK Inc. in our ongoing efforts to reduce textile waste and

support sustainable practices in our community,” said Ricardo Morales, the Commissioner of Public Services & Utilities. “This program not only benefits our environment but also provides residents with convenient options to dispose of their unwanted textiles and household items responsibly.”

There are Textile Drop-off Boxes at three locations in the city:

Morningside School (parking lot), 100 Burbank Street

Berkshire Athenaeum (parking lot), 1 Wendell Avenue

Ralph J. Froio Senior Center (parking lot behind the building), 330 North Street

Items that are acceptable for Textile Drop-Off in a closed bad are:

All types, sizes, and styles of clothing (adult and children)

Household textiles (e.g. blankets, towels, curtains)

All shoes and sneakers

CMRK Inc. is offering a free Curbside Pickup service for Pittsfield residents. To participate, residents can schedule a pickup by visiting their website. Items that are acceptable for curbside pickup are:

In a Bag:

All types, sizes, and styles of clothing (adults and children)

Household textiles (e.g. blankets, towels, curtains)

All shoes and sneakers

Accessories (e.g. purses, backpacks, belts, jewelry, hats, gloves, socks, and more)

In a Box:

Kitchen Accessories (e.g. pots, pans, dishes, microwave, and glasses)

Small decor items (e.g. vases, glasses, cups, dishes, picture frames, and paintings)

Small musical instruments

Books and DVDs

Bicycles

All boxed items should not exceed 50 pounds and have dimensions no greater than 4ft

in any direction.