LENOX, Mass. (WWLP) – Embracing the rich tapestry of Berkshire Latinx culture and artistry, The Mount, Edith Wharton’s Home, cordially invites you and your family to a joyous musical celebration on August 27 at 4 p.m.

The event promises an immersive experience under the open sky, featuring captivating performances by Brazilian samba/salsa dancer Luana Días and the dynamic Mexican music duo, Loreli Chavez and Laura Cabrera of Yo Soy Arte.

This splendid fiesta will unfold beneath a welcoming tent, offering a remarkable stage for cultural expression. As you sway to the beats and rhythms, indulge in delectable treats available for purchase from the beloved local eatery, La Chalupa y La Enchilada. The festivities will also include a delightful beverage garden, offering an array of drink choices to quench your thirst. And for the little ones, there will be an array of children’s activities, including lively face painting and, of course, the chance to dance!

Date: Sunday, August 27

Time: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Location: The Mount, 2 Plunkett Street in Lenox

Admission: Free!

For those in Pittsfield, worry not about transportation; complimentary bus services will be available. Departing at 3 p.m. from Hotel on North (297 Main Street) amd journeying to The Mount, the bus will return to Pittsfield at 7 p.m. To secure your spot on the bus, reach out to 413-707-2607 or email latanacio@edithwharton.org.

Expressing her enthusiasm, Liliana Atanacio, The Mount’s new Outreach Coordinator, shares, “I’m thrilled to be leading The Mount’s efforts to build authentic relationships and highlight the rich talent we have within our community.” This project is supported by a grant awarded by Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation’s Arts Build Community initiative with funding from the Barr Foundation. Prepare to dance the night away – ¡Baila con nosotros!

YO SOY ARTE, a collective of dedicated Latinx artists, holds a steadfast commitment to preserving their cultural heritage through the mesmerizing medium of music and dance. Their performances are a spirited bridge that unites people in celebration and unity.

The Mount, an esteemed National Historic Landmark, is a hub of cultural exploration that reverently interprets the profound intellectual, artistic, and humanitarian legacy of the venerable writer, Edith Wharton. The annual offerings span a range of compelling experiences, from thought-provoking literary discussions and enchanting outdoor sculpture exhibitions to captivating live musical performances and engaging programs designed for children.