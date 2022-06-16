PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – The President of the Pittsfield Parade Committee announced Wednesday that the Greater Kensington String Band of Philadelphia, also known as “The Mummers,” will participate in 2022’s Fourth of July Parade. In addition, the group will perform a one-and-a-half-hour concert at 6 p.m. on July 3 at Pittsfield’s First United Methodist Church for $10 a ticket at the door. Seating is limited, and all proceeds will benefit the Parade Committee.

“The Mummers” have always been a crowd favorite and can be seen from blocks away with their bright, colorful costumes, big hats, strutting style of march, and unique music. While the Parade Committee President admits his committee members are often pulling their hair at the band’s long pauses, they pull their crowds into the show along the way.

The most recent Mummers entry into the parade was scratched at the last minute because of a heavy downpour and a fear of losing their expensive costumes to the rain in 2017. Pittsfield first enjoyed the Mummers in concert and parade in the 1980s, when they performed and taught strut at the Pittsfield Boys Club, as it was called at the time.

The Greater Kensington String Band is one of over a dozen units making up the non-profit Philadelphia Mummers String Band Association. According to their website, they are a collection of organizations devoted to bringing unique entertainment, music, and tradition to many communities, including Philadelphia’s oldest folk parade on New Year’s Day.