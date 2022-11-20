ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – This Massachusetts town has a famous namesake. Adams, Massachusetts was named after Revolutionary War hero Samuel Adams. During the Revolutionary War, Adams residents rallied against General Burgoyne’s army, preventing the army from capturing Bennington, Vermont. Of course at that time the area was called East Hoosuck. Adams was incorporated in 1778 and named after Samuel Adams.

Also little known about Adams, Massachusetts, is that it is the birth place of suffragette Susan B. Anthony on February 15, 1820. She spent the first six years of her life in Adams. To learn more about the history of Adams go to the Adams town website.