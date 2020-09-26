Therapy dog ‘Beko’ sworn in by Great Barrington Police

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Great Barrington Police swore in the department’s newest member Friday afternoon.

The new addition is a therapy dog named Beko, he’s a 16 week old Black Lab. According to the department’s Facebook page, he’s the first therapy dog in the Berkshires and he’s quite the popular pup with more than 1,000 followers on Instagram!

Beko will be working with Officer Kris Balestro and serve as a resource in the department’s community policing efforts.

Officer Beko’s training, certification and care were all funded by Community donations.