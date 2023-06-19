ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – The third annual Adams street fair coming to support first responders.

The event started three years ago when Adams residents got together during the COVID-19 pandemic to help first responders. One of the coordinators, Anne Marie O’Neil says most of the first responders are volunteers in a small town. Now this year, O’Neil adds they hope to even raise more money for first responders.

The many activities at the event will include a bouncy house and performances from illusionist David Garrity and comedian juggler Bryson Lang. Along with Live Music Performances From Whiskey City and Midnight 30.

The street fair will be on June 24th, from 11:30 am until 6 pm, with the event starting with a parade of first responders.