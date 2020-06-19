Third suspect arrested in connection with national organized fraud scheme in Berkshire County

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A third suspect has been arrested in connection with a national organized fraud scheme in Northern Berkshire County, authorities announced on Thursday.

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office told 22News the Albany County Sheriff’s Office in New York arrested 23-year-old Parth “Peter” Chaudhari of Adams Wednesday afternoon without incident.

He is being held without the right to bail on a fugitive from justice charge out of Massachusetts for charges associated with a fraud investigation.

Chaudhari will be returned to Massachusetts for his arraignment in Northern Berkshire District Court on charges of larceny by false pretenses over $1,200, larceny from a person over the age of 65, and conspiracy.

Berkshire County investigators arrest 2 in national organized fraud scheme

This is the third arrest made as a result of a three-month multi-agency investigation involving other states into an organized fraud scheme. Early this week, police arrested 24-year-old Ajaykumar Chaudhari of Vermont and Jitendra Chaudhari, 27, of Williamstown.

The two are facing charges of larceny by false pretenses over $1,200, larceny from a person over the age of 65, and conspiracy, according to the DA’s Office.

They are being held on a $100,000 bail and have been ordered to surrender their passports. They could spend up to five years in state prison for each charge.

Authorities believe the three men were involved in a multi-state scheme intended to defraud people through phone scams.

