GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Even though there is no snow on the ground yet, it’s time to start thinking about those snow day activities.

Winter sports such as skiing and snowboarding aren’t for everyone, and not everyone has time to learn a new skill, which is why snow tubing is so appealing to many.

USAToday ranked the top 10 best spots for snow tubing in the United States, and one spot in Massachusetts made the list.

Here are the top 10 snow tubing spots in the United States:

The Butternut Ski Area and Tubing Center in Great Barrington offers 10 snow tubing lanes and a Magic Carpet lift. Tubing is recommended for ages five and older, and there must be one rider per tube.

Tubing tickets must be pre-purchased to guarantee a reserved spot at the tubing center each day. Tubing tickets are sold for specific 2-hour time slots and are limited per session.

Tubing ticket prices cost $25 on Fridays which are non-holidays and then $35 for Saturdays, Sundays, private sessions, and holiday periods.