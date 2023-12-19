STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – One town in western Massachusetts was named one of the most ‘Christmassy’ towns nationwide.

Stockbridge was ranked as America’s seventh-favorite “Christmassy” town this year, according to Mixbook.

Stockbridge becomes a living postcard during the holiday season, with the main street resembling Rockwell’s famous painting. The town is full of historic homes and buildings that are decorated and sometimes open for tours.

“A highlight of the season is the annual Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas event, where the town reenacts the scene from Rockwell’s painting, complete with vintage automobiles and period attire, bringing the artwork to life,” said Mixbook.

This event ran from December 1-3 and will run from December 6-8 in 2024.

The top 10 included places across America, such as:

Pigeon Forge, Tennessee Durango, Colorado Lake Placid, New York Stowe, Vermont Alexandria, Virginia Old Saybrook, Connecticut Stockbridge, Massachusetts Holland, Michigan Bethlehem, Pennsylvania North Pole, Alaska

These towns were chosen by 3,000 families for how they embody the essence of the holiday season, making them popular destinations for families and holiday enthusiasts.