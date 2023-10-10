PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’re looking for more than just trick or treating this Halloween, you’ll want to head to the Berkshires for a Halloween parade.

The city of Pittsfield will be hosting a Halloween parade on Friday, October 27 beginning at 7:00 p.m. The city is still looking for participants to join them in the parade. All ghouls, goblins, superheroes and more are asked to apply to be a part of the event by Friday, October 13. Parade floats are also welcomed.

The parade will begin on Tyler Street at the intersection of Smith Street and end at Woodlawn Avenue. For safety reasons, members of the parade are asked to not throw out any candy.

Trick or treating in Pittsfield is also planned for Tuesday, October 31 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. rain or shine. Residents handing out candy should leave their porch lights on.