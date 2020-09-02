Two seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash in Pittsfield, police seek witnesses

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A rollover crash involving three motor vehicles caused Dalton Avenue in Pittsfield to close in both directions for hours Wednesday evening.

Photo: Pittsfield Police Department

Pittsfield Police Department said officers, firefighters, and ambulance services were called to Dalton Avenue at Benedict Road for the crash with injuries just after 6:30 p.m. Drivers traveling in that area were asked to seek alternate routes while police determined what caused the crash.

An initial investigation revealed that 51-year-old Steven Kempter of Pittsfield was traveling west on Dalton Avenue and was approaching the Benedict Road intersection when he crashed into the side of a vehicle operated by 38-year-old Patrick Doyle, also of Pittsfield, who was traveling south on Benedict Road through the intersection.

The force of the crash caused Doyle’s vehicle to flip onto its driver side and both vehicles were directed into the eastbound lane of Dalton Ave, causing another collision with a third vehicle, driven by 24-year-old Mackenzie Doyle, also of Pittsfield.

Police say Kempter had four additional occupants inside his vehicle. Two of the occupants and Kempter were taken to Berkshire Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Patrick Doyle and another occupant inside his vehicle were taken to the same hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The 24-year-old driver in the third vehicle involved was not injured.

Photos shared by the police department on Twitter shows three cars; one rolled over onto its side and two cars next to it with debris on the roadway. Fire officials can also be seen providing medical help to an injured individual.

The crash caused Dalton Avenue at Benedict Road to close for three hours for investigation and clean up.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to reach Sgt. Marc Maddalena of the Pittsfield Police Department at (413) 448-9700, ext. 575.