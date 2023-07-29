PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people were injured after a head-on motor vehicle accident on Friday on 1292 North Street in Pittsfield.

According to the Pittsfield Police Department, on Friday at approximately 10:35 p.m., a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck was going southbound on North Street in the 1200 block when it collided with a 2019 Nissan Rogue driving northbound in the 1200 block.

The driver of the Chevrolet was sent to Baystate Medical Center for their injuries. The driver of the Nissan was also sent to Baystate with severe injuries and the second passenger of the Nissan was sent to Baystate for their injuries.

The area of North Street was closed to traffic from 10:45 p.m. until 3:00 a.m. on Saturday as the investigation of the incident took place. The incident is being investigated by Ofc Silver of the Pittsfield Police Department Traffic Unit. If you have any information, contact Ofc Silver at 413-448-9700 ext. 596.

The names of the people involved in the accident have not been released at this time. The Pittsfield Fire Department and Action Ambulance assisted.