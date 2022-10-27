SHEFFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three international college students died after their vehicle crashed in Sheffield on Tuesday.

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office identified the three students as 27-year-old Prem Kumar Reddy Goda, 22-year-old Pavani Gullapally, and 22-year-old Sai Narasimha Patamsetti. On Wednesday the University of New Haven identified Patamsetti and Gullapally.

Detectives from the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit notified family members and/or designees of the decedents and the Consulate General of India, New York.

The accident occurred on Tuesday at around 5:30 a.m. on Route 7 near Pike Road and involved a Toyota Sienna driving northbound and a Chevrolet Silverado driving southbound.

Four other people in the Sienna were taken to Berkshire Medical Center, 23-year-old Manoj Reddy Donda, 22-year-old Sridhar Reddy Chinthakunta, 23-year-old Vijith Reddy Gummala, and 22-year-old Hima Ishwarya Siddireddy. Six of the occupants were students at the University of New Haven and one at Sacred Heart University.

The driver of the Silverado, 46-year-old Armando Bautista-Cruz from Sheffield, was taken to Fairview Hospital for his injuries.

The Sheffield Police Department and State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s office are investigating the accident. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 413-499-1112.