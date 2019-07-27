Three people hospitalized after rollover crash in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people were hospitalized after a rollover crash in Pittsfield.

Pittsfield Detective Captain Mark Trapani told 22News, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Columbus Avenue and Center Street for a two-car crash just before 10 o’clock Saturday morning.

40-year-old Chester Soutier from Pittsfield was approaching the intersection of Center Street when he collided with a car traveling northbound, and his vehicle rolled over.

Soutier and his passenger were trapped inside the car and had to be freed by the Pittsfield Fire Department.

Trapani says Soutier is seriously injured. His passenger and the other driver were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police are still looking into what led up to this crash.