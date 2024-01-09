PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Emergency services were called to a single-vehicle accident in Pittsfield on Tuesday.

According to Pittsfield Police Department, at approximately 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, police, fire, and emergency crews were called to the area of 241 South St. for a report of a single motor vehicle crash.

According to police, a 2004 Dodge Dakota, occupied by three males, veered off northbound South St. at the 240 block, colliding with a tree at the intersection of South Street and Broad Street. Pittsfield Fire Dept. used mechanical means to free the occupants.

Both northbound lanes on South Street closed for 30 minutes, with the right lane closed an additional 90 minutes during investigation. The occupants were brought to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries. The names of the occupants are being withheld until all families are notified.

Police added that weather did not appear to be a factor in this incident as the crash occurred just prior to the beginning of the precipitation. Witnesses or those with information are urged to contact Officer Michael Silver at (413) 448-9700 Ext. 596 or text tips to 847411 (TIP411) with code PITTIP.