PITTSFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tickets are now on sale for Amtrak’s newest train service, the “Berkshire Flyer,” for travel between New York City and Pittsfield, Massachusetts. Service will begin Friday, July 8, and will operate on weekends throughout the summer.

The train will depart from New York Penn Station at 3:16 p.m. on Fridays and arrive at Joseph Scelsi Intermodal Transportation Center in Pittsfield at 7:12 p.m. The train will make stops in Yonkers, Croton-Harmon, Poughkeepsie, Rhinecliff, Hudson, and the Albany-Rensselaer Station. The Sunday return trip, making all the same stops, will depart Pittsfield at 3 p.m. and arrive in New York at 7:05 p.m.

“Berkshire Flyer” travelers can expect free Wi-Fi, the freedom to use phones and electronic devices at all times, the ability to travel with small pets on many trains, large spacious seats with ample leg room, and no middle seat, said Amtrak. Amtrak said this train pilot’s success will be evaluated to understand the feasibility and demand before continuing the service.

“Travelers who want to enjoy a summer weekend in the quaint valley towns of the Berkshires or experience all New York City has to offer can now do so sustainably, without being in bumper-to-bumper traffic, and while taking in the scenery of the Catskill Mountains all at once via Amtrak,” said Amtrak President and CEO Stephen Gardner. “The new ‘Berkshire Flyer’ service highlights the continuing growing demand of train travel throughout this country, and we are proud to meet this demand with our partners at MassDOT, NYSDOT, and CSX.”

You can buy tickets on the Amtrak website, the Amtrak app, Amtrak ticket desks and kiosks, or by calling 1-800-USA-RAIL.