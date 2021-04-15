TIMELINE: Officer William Evans

ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – Officer William Evans was a husband, a father, a son and a friend but to so many he’s a hero who gave his life defending the US capitol. Evans was laid to rest in the Berkshires Thursday but it’s important to know what led up to that day.

It was on April 2nd that U.S. Capitol police officer William “Billy” Evans would lose his life, after a man drove his car into a barricade at the Capitol building in Washington D.C. hitting Evans and another officer. The news of Evans heroism quickly made its way back to western Massachusetts, where 22News learned that he was a native of the town of North Adams in Berkshire County.

Thoughts and prayers have poured in from around the country, honoring his life and the legacy he left behind. Many of those tributes from congressional leaders.

Funeral Mass for @CapitolPolice Officer William Evans has concluded. Interment will be at Bellevue Cemetery. https://t.co/w2lqlwpYfB pic.twitter.com/YG8An0lYeA — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 15, 2021

It was on April 6th House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that the late Evans will lie in honor in the United States Capitol Rotunda. One week later on the 13th, those same congressional leaders along with President Joe Biden, would pay tribute to the 18 year veteran of the Capitol police force in a solemn ceremony.

This picture capturing hearts of Americans from coast to coast. Evans young daughter wiping away his widow’s tears in one of their final moments together, his young son and mother also watching over him. Dozens of men and women in blue would be there for one final salute to their brother and a ceremonial departure for the capitol would later follow.

On Wednesday, Officer Evans was escorted off the Capitol grounds to begin his journey back home to western Massachusetts, landing at Bradley International Airport first that evening. This procession would take his body from Bradley to Adams, his final resting place. Police departments from across the region would line highway overpasses along his route paying their respect.

At this point authorities are still investigating the moments surrounding Evans death. The driver responsible was killed by capitol police.