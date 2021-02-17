Track coach, former Olympian arrested for molesting 7 young boys at Becket camp

Conrad Mainwaring is seen in an undated photo released June 20, 2019, by the Los Angeles Police Department.

LOS ANGELES, CA (WWLP) – A track coach and former Olympian who served as a counselor at an all-boys camp in Becket back in 1970, was arrested in Los Angeles Wednesday on felony charges for molesting young campers.

According to ESPN, 69-year-old Conrad Avondale Mainwaring is facing felony indecent assault and battery charges stemming from his time as a counselor at Camp Greylock.

A Berkshire County grand jury indicted him three weeks ago on 12 counts of indecent assault and battery; three of which alleged acts with boys under 14-years old and nine involve alleged acts with boys 14-years or older.

Mainwaring was arrested as he walked out of a LA County courthouse Wednesday, shortly after he pleaded no contest to a felony count in a separate but related case, ESPN reported.

In the indictment, Mainwaring is accused of molesting seven boys over a period of several years while at Camp Greylock more than 40 years ago. After his time at Camp Greylock, he spent five years at Syracuse University, where 22 men told ESPN he molested them when they were college or high school students.

Mainwaring also spent nearly two years at Colgate University, where he allegedly molested three more young men. He then moved to Southern California in 1987 to work at Caltech, where he was eventually fired after a student complaint.

An additional 15 men described being sexually abused by Mainwaring in California, several while they attended UCLA and trained at the school’s track.

As of date, 52 men have told ESPN they were sexually abused as boys or young men by their former coach, Mainwaring, from the early 70s through 2016. His victims told ESPN he used his Olympic credentials and relationships with accomplished athletes to persuade them to train with him.

The former Olympian has lived in LA since the late 1980s and is awaiting extradition to Massachusetts to face those charges.

He could face up to three years in prison if found guilty.

This story is still developing. 22News has reached out to the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office for more details. We’ll bring you the latest when we learn more.